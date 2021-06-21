Contract staff thank CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for job ‘assurance’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contract lecturers, teachers and outsourcing employees thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for excluding the posts they were given from the job calendar released a couple of days ago.

In a press release, Government Contract Lecturers Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said had the posts for which contract lecturers were appointed too were included in the job calendar, 3,729 families would have been on road.

He said on the request of the federation, the Chief Minister has excluded those posts from the job calendar.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for excluding the posts for which contract and outsourcing employees were appointed. Earlier, representatives of YSR Federation of Andhra Pradesh Outsourcing Employees, Government Contract Lecturers Federation and a few other associations submitted representations to the Chief Minister, explaining their problems. Later, Jagan excluded the posts for which they were appointed from the job calendar.