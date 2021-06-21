More takers for virtual yoga classes 

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the era of Covid-19, more and more youngsters are adopting yoga into their lifestyle not only to stay physically fit, but also to deal with stress, anxiety and other mental health issues. Even the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day (on Monday) is ‘yoga at home and yoga with family’ to emphasise the importance of physical distancing during the pandemic while practicing a healthy lifestyle.

In Visakhapatnam, online yoga classes are gaining popularity, especially among the youth. H Pallavi, who has been practicing the discipline since a few years, said the asanas and exercises give her an amazing sense of mental peace. “Apart from making me stronger, yoga has made me feel more at peace with myself. If one is a dancer, the flexibility that yoga can provide no other form of workout can,” Pallavi, who takes online yoga classes from Cultfit, said.

Before May of 2019, K Vasu never gave much thought to yoga. Now that there is a persisting threat of Covid-19, he felt, it is more important than ever for people to have a good immune system. “I joined online classes offered by Yoga Village after Covid began. I could feel the changes in my body in just a few weeks. Breathing exercises and asanas have improved lung capacity, apart from elevating my mental health.” Speaking to TNIE, K Ramesh Babu, Head of the Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, said around 300 people are attending the online yoga sessions every day. “Therapy sessions for weight loss, asthma, and arthritis are conducted from time to time,” he added.

Ramesh explained that yoga is imperative for children, too. “It helps in boosting cognitive skills and building a healthy lifestyle. Yoga Village has a special camp for children aged between 10 and 20 years. As many as 40 children attend the online sessions.” L Krishna Kumari, a yoga instructor from Vizag, explained how pranayama, meditation and some asanas helped many to deal with post-Covid symptoms and fatigue. “I am currently taking a session for 14 people, many of whom had Covid. A week after they joined, they told me how they are feeling healthier and no longer feeling fatigued. Yoga is the best detox for the mind, body, and soul.”