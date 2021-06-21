STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

More takers for virtual yoga classes 

In Visakhapatnam, online yoga classes are gaining popularity, especially among the youth. 

Published: 21st June 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Exercise

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the era of Covid-19, more and more youngsters are adopting yoga into their lifestyle not only to stay physically fit, but also to deal with stress, anxiety and other mental health issues. Even the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day (on Monday) is ‘yoga at home and yoga with family’ to emphasise the importance of physical distancing during the pandemic while practicing a healthy lifestyle. 

In Visakhapatnam, online yoga classes are gaining popularity, especially among the youth. H Pallavi, who has been practicing the discipline since a few years, said the asanas and exercises give her an amazing sense of mental peace. “Apart from making me stronger, yoga has made me feel more at peace with myself. If one is a dancer, the flexibility that yoga can provide no other form of workout can,” Pallavi, who takes online yoga classes from Cultfit, said. 

Before May of 2019, K Vasu never gave much thought to yoga. Now that there is a persisting threat of Covid-19, he felt, it is more important than ever for people to have a good immune system. “I joined online classes offered by Yoga Village after Covid began. I could feel the changes in my body in just a few weeks. Breathing exercises and asanas have improved lung capacity, apart from elevating my mental health.” Speaking to TNIE, K Ramesh Babu, Head of the Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, said around 300 people are attending the online yoga sessions every day. “Therapy sessions for weight loss, asthma, and arthritis are conducted from time to time,” he added. 

Ramesh explained that yoga is imperative for children, too. “It helps in boosting cognitive skills and building a healthy lifestyle. Yoga Village has a special camp for children aged between 10 and 20 years. As many as 40 children attend the online sessions.” L Krishna Kumari, a yoga instructor from Vizag, explained how pranayama, meditation and some asanas helped many to deal with post-Covid symptoms and fatigue. “I am currently taking a session for 14 people, many of whom had Covid. A week after they joined, they told me how they are feeling healthier and no longer feeling fatigued. Yoga is the best detox for the mind, body, and soul.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
international yoga day
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp