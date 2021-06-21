Plantation drive in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To improve the green cover in Prakasam, District Water Management Agency (DWMA) will plant 15 lakh seeds in 150 hectares at select villages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

As many as 10 varieties of plants brought from Anantapur had been distributed to all mandal headquarters as per the plan, A Rajesh, assistant project director-DWMA, said.