SBCL to take sureties from liquor shop staff to prevent money swindle

VIJAYAWADA: With increasing instances of staff swindling money from government liquor shops, the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) has decided to take sureties from them besides intensifying vigilance. An employee of a liquor shop at Durgapuram in Vijayawada stole Rs 13 lakh from the outlet recently with the help of his friends. The police nabbed the employee and his friends and recovered the stolen amount. There are several such cases in the State, which are yet to be cracked.

APSBCL Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy told TNIE that 79 cases of money swindling by employees working in liquor shops were reported in the last one and a half years. “The swindled amount in 44 cases is yet to be recovered. Hence, we have decided to take sureties from the staff working in liquor shops as a measure to prevent money swindling,” the APSBCL MD said.This apart, vigilance teams will inspect liquor shops randomly to verify records pertaining to sales and stock. “If any anomalies are found during the verification, immediate action will be taken against the errant staff,” he said.

However, sources say that the role of supervisors and other staff working in liquor shops is nominal in money swindling. It is excise staff who are responsible for irregularities in most of the cases, add sources. Generally, the excise staff take stock details in liquor shops, verify records and submit reports to the higher authorities. It is alleged that the excise staff are influencing the employees in liquor shops to resort to malpractices for their selfish gains. There are instances of staff using the sale proceeds for their personal needs without depositing the amount in banks.

A total of Rs 1.3 crore swindled amount in 44 cases is yet to be recovered from the errant staff. Of the total, Anantapur alone accounted for Rs 84 lakh swindled money. The corrupt practices of some excise staff in Vizag and other places in the State had also come to light, prompting the APSBCL to initiate remedial measures. After observing that the sales were too low in some liquor shops, the APSBCL sent teams to inspect the outlets. During raids on some liquor shops, it was revealed that the local excise Circle Inspectors swindled money without entering the total sale in record books. It was also found that the sale amount was not duly deposited in banks in several cases.

There were also instances where the liquor shop employees, in collusion with the excise staff, diverting the stock to local bars to make money.

The APSBCL charges 10 per cent more on sale of liquor to bars. Taking advantage of it, some staff resorted to divert the stock after accepting commission from bar owners. Hence, the APSBCL has stepped up vigil to check irregularities in government liquor shops.