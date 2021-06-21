STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Takshasila IAS Academy offers two courses in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Published: 21st June 2021 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Takshasila IAS Academy has decided to offer free Inter plus IAS and Degree plus IAS coaching for meritorious students in the two Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

Addressing mediapersons at the academy here on Sunday, founder-director BSN Durga Prasad said that the academy has created a record by securing nine ranks in a short span of six years by offering qualitative training. He explained that the academy has been chosen under the much-touted YSR Vidyonnathi Scheme, and will conduct an entrance test online from 10 am to 12 pm on June 26. 

Students eligible for the online test are those who have completing Class 10 and can join the Inter plus IAS six years integrated course and those who have completed Intermediate and can be admitted for six years integrated Degree plus IAS course, Dr Prasad added. Academic director Dr N Nageswara Rao disclosed that those who will secure the top three ranks in each category of the entrance test will be offered free coaching—four years for Degree plus IAS students and six years for Inter plus IAS students. The retired IAS officer, who is also a noted academician and distinguished educationist, also said that fourth to 12th rankers will be given 50 per cent concession in tuition fee, while 13th to 25th rankers will get a 25 per cent fee concession. 

Those interested to attend the online test will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 and register their names on the academy website www.takshasilaias.com on or before June 25, Rao said, adding that those who have secured 80 per cent above marks in the entrance test will be called for interview.

