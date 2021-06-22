STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anil Kumar refutes TS claims, says AP projects only to tap allocated water

He maintained that not a single drop of water beyond the allocated share is being used by the state.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema Lift Scheme
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reiterating that Rayalaseema Lift and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Right Canal are being constructed for using the rightful share of Krishna water as per the AP State Reorganisation Act and allocations made by the Krishna River Management Board, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav has dismissed the objections raised by Telangana State government as meaningless.

He maintained that not a single drop of water beyond the allocated share is being used by the state.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Anil Kumar said they have explained the same during the Apex Council meeting and stand by it. He questioned legality of the new projects being constructed on Krishna river by Telangana while pointing out that Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Kalwakurthy lift irrigation projects are constructed to draw below 800 feet water-level of Srisailam project. 

“To draw water from Krishna river for releasing into Pothireddypadu Head Regulator for meeting the drinking water and irrigation needs of four Rayalaseema districts and Nellore at a discharge rate of 44,000 cusecs, the water-level at Srisailam project should be at 881 feet. With decreasing flood-days for Krishna, water at that level in the Srisailam project could be maintained for a maximum 15-20 days,” he explained.

The minister said if the water-levels fall below 848 feet, not a single drop of water could be released to Pothireddypadu. Lack of water in time to Rayalaseema and Nellore will push the farmers of the region into dire straits. “What we are doing is only increasing our canal capacity to utilise our share of water effectively and not to utilise what is beyond that. In fact, Andhra Pradesh has four TMC of allocations for the RDS Right Canal. So there was nothing illegal in what we are doing,” he asserted. 

At the same time, he found fault with Telangana’s allegations that AP is resorting to illegal means for diverting Krishna water. Pointing out it is Telangana which is resorting to illegal means to overdraw from Krishna river, Anil Kumar said there is no permission for Palamuru Rangareddy and for enhancement of Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Bhima projects, but they are drawing water from below 800 feet. Similarly in the name of power generation, water is being drawn from Srisailam project at 796 feet and in that manner, Telangana is drawing 6.95 TMC per day, he stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Rayalaseema
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp