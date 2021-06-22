Anil Kumar refutes TS claims, says AP projects only to tap allocated water

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Rayalaseema Lift and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Right Canal are being constructed for using the rightful share of Krishna water as per the AP State Reorganisation Act and allocations made by the Krishna River Management Board, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav has dismissed the objections raised by Telangana State government as meaningless.

He maintained that not a single drop of water beyond the allocated share is being used by the state.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Anil Kumar said they have explained the same during the Apex Council meeting and stand by it. He questioned legality of the new projects being constructed on Krishna river by Telangana while pointing out that Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Kalwakurthy lift irrigation projects are constructed to draw below 800 feet water-level of Srisailam project.

“To draw water from Krishna river for releasing into Pothireddypadu Head Regulator for meeting the drinking water and irrigation needs of four Rayalaseema districts and Nellore at a discharge rate of 44,000 cusecs, the water-level at Srisailam project should be at 881 feet. With decreasing flood-days for Krishna, water at that level in the Srisailam project could be maintained for a maximum 15-20 days,” he explained.

The minister said if the water-levels fall below 848 feet, not a single drop of water could be released to Pothireddypadu. Lack of water in time to Rayalaseema and Nellore will push the farmers of the region into dire straits. “What we are doing is only increasing our canal capacity to utilise our share of water effectively and not to utilise what is beyond that. In fact, Andhra Pradesh has four TMC of allocations for the RDS Right Canal. So there was nothing illegal in what we are doing,” he asserted.

At the same time, he found fault with Telangana’s allegations that AP is resorting to illegal means for diverting Krishna water. Pointing out it is Telangana which is resorting to illegal means to overdraw from Krishna river, Anil Kumar said there is no permission for Palamuru Rangareddy and for enhancement of Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Bhima projects, but they are drawing water from below 800 feet. Similarly in the name of power generation, water is being drawn from Srisailam project at 796 feet and in that manner, Telangana is drawing 6.95 TMC per day, he stated.