N Chandrababu Naidu says YSRC regime failed miserably

VIJAYAWADA: Calling the YSRC government a total failure, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for exposing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which he alleged, has neglected the Covid-19 pandemic and is handling welfare schemes in an unfair manner.

Naidu accused the YSRC regime of carrying out the vaccination drive in an improper way. This was evident from how the AP Government did not give vaccines for over seven days and tried to cover up this by holding a single-day inoculation programme, he argued.

Chairing a meeting with senior TDP leaders and the assembly constituency incharges on Tuesday to discuss the future strategy to expose the YSRC regime’s “all round failures”, Naidu described Jagan as a ‘fake CM’. Naidu said that irregularities took place in the Group-1 jobs. What the Chief Minister has released was a ‘jobless calendar’ which was creating a scare among the aspirants, he alleged.