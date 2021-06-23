STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Neradi barrage will be built with cooperation of Odisha, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan had written to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeking cooperation in taking the project forward in April this year.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal has ruled in favour of construction of Neradi Barrage, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the judgment and directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for executing it. He added that the proposed project would be beneficial to both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and clarified that his government’s policy was to move forward with mutual cooperation. 

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the state would invite his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and public representatives from the neighbouring state for the foundation-laying ceremony of the project and its ancillary components. He instructed the officials to expedite the process once the gazette is released, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. 

Jagan had written to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeking cooperation in taking the project forward in April this year. Prior to that, the water resources department has also written to the officials of the neighbouring state on multiple occasions. 

It may be recalled that the tribunal on Monday has pronounced its ruling in the interlocutory petition filed by the Centre in view of the interim petitions filed by Odisha government on land acquisition and construction of a retaining wall. The tribunal has directed Odisha to acquire the required 106 acres of land required for the barrage construction and to hand it over to AP within a year of the order. The compensation and other expenses for the land acquisition are to be paid by AP. 

Neradi Barrage will have a right head sluice with a design capacity of 8,000 cusecs for meeting the requirements of AP and a left head sluice for Odisha. The capacity of the latter must be intimated to AP by the Odisha government within six months, the tribunal said.  The cost of the proposed Neradi barrage will be borne by the two states on ayacut basis. The tribunal has also given directions on water sharing. A supervisory committee has also been constituted to oversee the implementation of the tribunal’s judgment. 

Cabinet meeting  on June 30
The State Cabinet will meet under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Secretariat on June 30. In a note sent to all the departments of Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, while informing that the meeting of the Council of Ministers will commence at 11 AM at the Secretariat on June 30, directed secretaries  to send proposals to the GAD by 1 PM on June 28 so as to brief the Chief Minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal Neradi Barrage Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp