STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No serious damage due to lift schemes: NGT panel 

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Lift Irrigation SCheme

Image of Lift Irrigation used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the adverse impacts caused due to construction of Pattiseema and Purushottapatnam lift irrigation schemes were “largely restricted” to construction stage and subsequently “nullified”, the expert committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal to assess the environmental damage said there was no requirement of any remediation as no specific serious damage to environment or to people was observed. 

However, the committee recommended that Rs 1.9 crore and Rs 2.48 crore be paid as environment compensation by the project proponent to the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) for violations during the execution of Pattiseema and Purushottam lift schemes respectively. According to the reports submitted to the Tribunal, the committee concluded and recommended to submit the detailed project reports of both the schemes to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest, Central Water Commission and Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal for appraisal and post facto statutory clearances. 

After recommending environmental compensation to be paid to the APPCB, the committee, in its reports, noted that the project proponent had also made adequate arrangements to prevent incidence of any endemic health problems as well. “The committee has calculated the environmental compensation by considering various impacts arising out of the project, by using satellite images, physical inspection of the area and  verification of records. There  are no specific affected group of people due to project,” the reports said. For the record, the committee was constituted as per the orders of the NGT last year with respect to the petitions filed by Vatti Vasanth Kumar and Jammula Choudaraiah to assess the damages caused due to the lift irrigation schemes which were executed without obtaining prior environmental clearance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT lift irrigation schemes Lift Irrigation Pattiseema Purushottapatnam Purushottapatnam lift irrigation scheme National Green Tribunal environment
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp