Telangana illegally drawing water from Srisailam: AP water users’ association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Water Users Associations Federation came down heavily on Telangana government for alleging that Andhra Pradesh was building illegal projects when in reality it was the neighbouring state that has taken up projects sans permissions from authorities. The federation claimed that Telangana government took up illegal projects to draw 255 TMC from Srisailam project and that they would pose a threat to 30 lakh acres of ayacut in Andhra Pradesh.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, president of the federation Alla Venkata Gopalakrishna Rao noted that lift irrigation projects including Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhakta Ramadas, Tummilla, and water grid projects under mission bhagiratha were taken up without getting approval from Krishna River Management Board, the apex council or the central water commission.

“The Telangana government is pointing fingers at the proposed Rayalaseema lift scheme, which is designed to divert a mere 3 TMC water to draw the allocated share, but is trying to mislead by claiming that the new projects it has taken up were old ones. All the projects by Telangana to divert 225 TMC from Srisailam would leave 30 lakh acres of lands under Nagarjuna Sagar and in Krishna delta with no water,” he claimed.

He has also suggested to the State government to take legal recourse, expressing concern that if Telangana was to have its way, there will not be drinking water, let alone water for cultivation, not just in Rayalaseema but across the state.