STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana illegally drawing water from Srisailam: AP water users’ association

The federation claimed that Telangana government took up illegal projects to draw 255 TMC from Srisailam project and that they would pose a threat to 30 lakh acres of ayacut in Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Water Users Associations Federation came down heavily on Telangana government for alleging that Andhra Pradesh was building illegal projects when in reality it was the neighbouring state that has taken up projects sans permissions from authorities. The federation claimed that Telangana government took up illegal projects to draw 255 TMC from Srisailam project and that they would pose a threat to 30 lakh acres of ayacut in Andhra Pradesh. 

In a press conference here on Tuesday, president of the federation Alla Venkata Gopalakrishna Rao noted that lift irrigation projects including Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhakta Ramadas, Tummilla, and water grid projects under mission bhagiratha were taken up without getting approval from Krishna River Management Board, the apex council or the central water commission.

“The Telangana government is pointing fingers at the proposed Rayalaseema lift scheme, which is designed to divert a mere 3 TMC water to draw the allocated share, but is trying to mislead by claiming that the new projects it has taken up were old ones. All the projects by Telangana to divert 225 TMC from Srisailam would leave 30 lakh acres of lands under Nagarjuna Sagar and in Krishna delta with no water,” he claimed. 

He has also suggested to the State government to take legal recourse, expressing concern that if Telangana was to have its way, there will not be drinking water, let alone water for cultivation, not just in Rayalaseema but across the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srisailam project Telangana government water dispute Telugu states
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp