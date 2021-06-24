APSRTC increases bus services from Ongole

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Department (APSRTC) authorities are gradually increasing the number of bus services to various distant destinations. With the State government giving further relaxations with respect to curfew timings, the APSRTC authorities have made plans to increase the bus services to various places.

Ongole Region APSRTC authorities have increased bus services from all 8 depots under its jurisdiction to 425 and very soon (most likely from July 1) they are planning to operate full services. “On Tuesday, we have increased a few bus services to the Hyderabad and Bangalore from the region. As on the date, we are operating 18 bus services to Hyderabad and six services to Bengaluru. We are strictly following Covid-19 norms,’’ deputy chief traffic manager Vijay Kumar Reddy said.

Ongole RTC cargo manager Sarma told TNIE, “We are making plans to enhance our cargo services. We have got a cargo deal from the government for distribution of text books for schools. For all 56 mandals of the district.”