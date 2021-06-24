STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha app must be on every woman, girl’s mobile for their safety: Jagan

The police intensified probe into the sexual assault on the nurse and gathered evidence against two suspects. 

Published: 24th June 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to lay emphasis on promoting awareness about the Disha App in a big way and ensure that every woman in the State downloads it. He held a high-level review meeting on women’s safety at his camp office with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, Intelligence Chief KVRN Reddy and other officials and discussed steps to be taken for creating awareness about the Disha App among girls and women. The review meeting assumes significance as it was held in the wake of the sexual assault on a nurse at the Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat in Tadepalli.

Jagan advised the officials to reach out to every household and see that the App is downloaded by all girls and women from  Google playstore  on their mobiles. “Volunteers in village and ward secretariats and women police should be trained in using the App and through them, a campaign should be taken up to make girls and women aware of its usefulness in emergency circumstances,’’ he said.

Upon getting an SoS through the App, Disha and local police stations should respond immediately to ensure the safety of the caller. All the police stations should be equipped with adequate number of patrol vehicles for quick response, the Chief Minister stressed.The police intensified probe into the sexual assault on the nurse and gathered evidence against two suspects. 

MSKs to be called ‘Mahila Police’
The State government issued an order declaring that volunteers designated as Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi (MSKs) will be called ‘Mahila Police’ and be a part of the State Police Department. The order was issued by Kumar Vishwajeet, Principal Secretary (Home), on Wednesday.

