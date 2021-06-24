STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis now Mahila Police

Additional head constable posts will be created as promotional posts for Mahila Police and they will undergo  10-month training as that of constables. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued orders declaring that volunteers designated as Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi (MSK) will be called ‘Mahila Police’ and they will be part of the police department.

The Government Order was  issued by Kumar Vishwajeet, Principal Secretary (Home), on Wednesday after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, DGP Gautam Sawang and Intelligence ADG KV Rajendranath Reddy. The Order states that the existing designation of Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis will be substituted with the ‘Mahila Police’ and  they will be given required training. 

According to the GO, Governor of AP made the amendment to the Andhra Pradesh (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019 under GO MS NO 126 using the powers conferred on him under Article 309 of the Constitution. 

In July 2019, the government appointed around 15,000 women in the village and ward secretariats under Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi plan and they were given 15 responsibilities such as reporting crime and law and order issues to local police station house officer, sensitising women on crimes, domestic violence, cybercrime, stress management, gender-based violence, safeguarding public properties and others.

So far, the GMSK/WMSKs used to work assisting the police in solving women-related problems in both urban and villages. With the  latest GO, a few more responsibilities were added to the list. “Mahila Police will be given the same uniform as that of lady constables. They will be the representatives of the nearest police station,” the GO said. Additional head constable posts will be created as promotional posts for Mahila Police and they will undergo  10-month training as that of constables. 

