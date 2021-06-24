Kadapa girl set on fire by parents succumbs to burns

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Pathan Tahseen (20), who was allegedly set afire by her parents Pathan Mohammed Shareef and Munawar Jahan and brother Pathan Tajuddin, at Rayachoti a week ago, succumbed to burns in the early hours of Wednesday at Kurnool GGH.

The girl who fell in love with a close relative of the family, told her parents that she would marry him only. Rejecting Tahseen’s proposal to marry her lover, Shareef started looking for matrimonial alliances for his daughter. A heated argument took place between Tahseen and her parents over the issue on June 15.

In a fit of rage, Tahseen’s younger brother drew petrol from the two-wheeler parked outside the house, threw it on her and set her afire in front of her parents, who remained mute spectators. When she cried for help, neighbours went to her rescue and shifted her to Kadapa Government General Hospital. Tahseen was later shifted to Kurnool GGH for better treatment, where she died, Rayachoti Urban CI G Raju said.

Based on the statement of Tahseen, Rayachoti police registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Following the death of the girl, Section 307 will be altered to Section 302 (murder) and it will be investigated under the Disha Act. Tahseen’s parents and brother were already arrested.