STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Tourist spots set to reopen from June 24 after 50-day shutdown

Roadshows will be organised across country to boost tourism in State, says tourism minister Muttamsetti.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Beach road in Visakhapatnam

A view of beach road in Visakhapatnam (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After staying shut for almost 50 days, tourism destinations in the State will reopen for the general public from Thursday following a decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.Addressing mediapersons at Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi, Srinivasa Rao said steps are being taken to increase revenue through tourism and roadshows will be organised in all major cities across the country highlighting tourist spots in the State.

The State government was also focusing on construction of hotels and other facilities at Gandikota in Kadapa district as part of tourism development. Besides that the government has decided to develop Gandikota on the lines of Horsley Hills, the minister said. Disclosing the details about various projects taken up by the department, the tourism minister said that around Rs 164 crore is being spent to develop Haritha restaurant at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam as Blue Bay Hotel. The department has received all the approvals for setting up a floating restaurant (ship restaurant) on a foreign ship that ran aground off Visakhapatnam coast. Steps will be taken to purchase the ship at the earliest, he said and added that work on the floating restaurant will begin soon.

Srinivasa Rao also recalled that the government had decided to build seven-star hotels in 13 areas in the State. He said works in this regard were delayed due to the pandemic. The minister said, Oberoi Group, a luxury hotel group has come forward to construct five and seven-star hotels in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.Stating that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to make the State a tourist destination, the minister said the state government has also decided to build five and seven-star hotels under PPP model across the country.

Elaborating further, the minister said that the government was committed to implement a ban on liquor in the State. However in order to attract foreign tourists, 33 bars in the tourist areas will sell premium liquor.
The minister said the supply of food items to Covid Care Centres has generated revenue of Rs 58.05 crore from 38 hotels across the State last year and Rs 28 crore so far this year. Not even a single employee was fired despite declining revenue during the pandemic, he said.

Rs 5 lakh for three Tokyo Olympic participants

Srinivas Rao said the State government will provide a financial incentive of Rs 5 lakh each to badminton players PV Sindhu, Satvik Sairaj and hockey player Rajini, who will be participating in the Olympics in Tokyo in September this year.

Meeting with Private Boat Owners today

The Tourism Minister said that of the 50 boats owned by the State government, permission was given to 48 and they will resume operations from Thursday. Still some private boat owners have not taken licences, he said. Following the directions from the CM, the department has setup nine command control centres across the State for safe boat operations. To discuss the same a meeting will be held with private boat owners at Berm Park in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 positive cases IGC tourism Andhra Pradesh tourism
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp