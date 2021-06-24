STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag will become a major IT hub soon: CM

Incentives to IT firms which are opening shops and giving training; high-end IT skills university to come up in Vizag 

Published: 24th June 2021 09:29 AM

AP state Police Complaints Authority chairman Justice V Kanakaraj meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked officials to chalk out plans to set up a high-end IT skills university in Visakhapatnam. He said the university should become the destination for latest technology learning in the IT sector.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on new IT policy, electronic manufacturing clusters and digital libraries, said the main objective of the IT policy is creation of more jobs for the youth in the State. Stating that the state government will give incentives every year to the IT companies which are establishing shops in AP, he said an employee should work in the same company for at least one year. The company will receive incentives after the completion of the first year so that the students will get employment for at least an year and they can develop their skills.

Affirming that Visakhapatnam would become a major hub for employment creation and the infrastructure being developed by the government and international airport will increase the stature of the city, the Chief Minister observed that the Port City will become a hub for the IT sector in the future. Underscoring the need for training students on high-end skills, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to give priority to the companies and institutions that teach skills. The government will give incentives to such companies so that students will get work experience and can develop their skills to get better jobs.

“Visakhapatnam should be made a centre for quality education so that talented human resources will be available. Best university in the IT sector should be set up in Visakhapatnam and it should become a destination for modern technology learning,” the Chief Minister said.Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Principal Secretaries Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Panchayat Raj) and G Jaya Lakshmi (Information Technology), Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, YSR EMC CEO M Nanda Kishore  and other officials were present.

Digital libraries   
Jagan said the government is taking steps to provide high-speed internet in villages and setting up digital libraries in every panchayat. Internet connectivity will be provided to four thousand villages by December. The digital libraries will be completed in all panchayats within two years.

Concept cities  
The Chief Minister directed the officials to identify required land for concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur and to prepare an action plan for developing them. 

