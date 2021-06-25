STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid-19 cases slide below 50,000 as recoveries cross 18 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 25th June 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance masked women

Active coronavirus cases are on a decline in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total Covid-19 recoveries crossed 18 lakh and the number of active cases slid below 50,000 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The state registered 4,981 fresh coronavirus cases, 6,464 recoveries and 38 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am today, according to the latest health bulletin. With over 80,000 sample tests in the 24 hours, the total tests conducted stood at 2.14 lakh.

The highest single-day spike of 943 cases was reported from East Godavari, taking its cumulative to more than 2.58 lakh. Chittoor followed with 854 infections and it has reported an aggregate of 2.16 lakh. The spike was the lowest in Vizianagaram (60) even as four other districts reported 500 or more new cases. Though as many as seven districts saw lower growth than on Wednesday, the surge in Chittoor and Srikakulam led the 24-hour tally to near 5,000.

The cumulative positives now touched 18,67,017 while the recoveries went up to 18,04,844. The overall toll stood at 12,490,the bulletin said. The active caseload in the state was now 49,683.  

Chittoor reported 10 fresh fatalities, East Godavari and Krishna five each, Nellore and Guntur four each, Srikakulam and West Godavari three each. Anantapur, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram added one more death each. Prakasam and Kurnool did not report any fresh death.

