Covid unlock: Boating on Godavari set to begin in July first week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boating operations to popular tourist destination Papikondalu on River Godavari will resume in the first week of July, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday. It might be recalled that the rides on the route were stopped on September 16, 2019 after a boat accident on the river claimed 40 lives. Following the accident, the government had set up nine command control rooms to improve the safety standards. Speaking at a meeting with private boat operators at Berm Park here, the minister said steps are being taken to develop tourist spots across the state to attract foreign tourists and improve revenue of the department.

Boating operations across the state were halted as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. “In the first phase, boating operations to Papikondalu will resume in the first week of July,” he informed. In all, the department has 300 boats, out of which 48 have secured permission to resume operation. The operators had been asked to resume boating only after equipping the boats with GPS, life jackets, first aid kits, public address system and other safety equipment, Srinivasa Rao said.

He further said tourism is the main source of income for the state after agriculture, and reiterated that the state government was committed to the implementation of a total ban on liquor. As part of promoting tourism, the department is making liquor available at the restaurants. However, he said, there is no truth in the claims that the government is promoting alcohol. “The previous TDP regime had set targets to sell liquor in the state. After the YSRC came to power over 40,000 belt shops were closed, and it is not right for the opposition to use everything for political gain.”