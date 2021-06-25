STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid unlock: Boating on Godavari set to begin in July first week

48 boats secured permission to resume operation, says minister

Published: 25th June 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Boating operation to Bhavani Island in Vijayawada resumes on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boating operations to popular tourist destination Papikondalu on River Godavari will resume in the first week of July, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday. It might be recalled that the rides on the route were stopped on September 16, 2019 after a boat accident on the river claimed 40 lives. Following the accident, the government had set up nine command control rooms to improve the safety standards. Speaking at a meeting with private boat operators at Berm Park here, the minister said steps are being taken to develop tourist spots across the state to attract foreign tourists and improve revenue of the department. 

Boating operations across the state were halted as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. “In the first phase, boating operations to Papikondalu will resume in the first week of July,” he informed. In all, the department has 300 boats, out of which 48 have secured permission to resume operation. The operators had been asked to resume boating only after equipping the boats with GPS, life jackets, first aid kits, public address system and other safety equipment, Srinivasa Rao said. 

He further said tourism is the main source of income for the state after agriculture, and reiterated that the state government was committed to the implementation of a total ban on liquor. As part of promoting tourism, the department is making liquor available at the restaurants. However, he said, there is no truth in the claims that the government is promoting alcohol.  “The previous TDP regime had set targets to sell liquor in the state. After the YSRC came to power over 40,000 belt shops were closed, and it is not right for the opposition to use everything for political gain.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boating Godavari Godavari boating Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao COVID restrictions COVID-19 Andhra Pradesh tourism
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp