Call to make VSP one-day strike a success  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leaders of Visakhapatnam steel plant workers unions on Thursday called upon employees to make the proposed one-day strike on June 29 a success.

Releasing a poster on the strike here, steel plant recognised union president J Ayodhyaram said the management was dilly-dallying over wage revision. The two-day talks they held with the management did not yield any result. He said the management was not in a mood to accept the revision proposals submitted by unions.

The management should change its attitude and take a favourable decision on revision of wages, he demanded.