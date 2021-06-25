Cases filed against Jagan unnecessarily projected as serious ones: Andhra govt advisor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP, which had foisted 30 cases against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when it was in power, continues to attack the YSRC government even when in the Opposition by filing court cases and trying to disrupt the functioning of the government. Cases are being filed against the present government by the TDP and their leaders, he criticised.

Speaking to the media a day after the High Court registered 11 suo motu revision petitions on the closure of cases against Jagan, Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRC chief, as the Opposition Leader, participated in several agitations for which several cases have been registered against him by the then government. Following Supreme Court guidelines to fast-track cases against politicians, the lower courts have closed some of them, but the same were taken up suo motu by the High Court again. The same issue was taken by a Judge, who is retired now, and he had made harsh comments against the government and the Chief Minister earlier but the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings, he said and added that the same cases were taken up again by the High Court.

“I do not want to comment against the courts, but it surprises us how the revision petitions were taken up. It is also surprising as to how some forces, which tried to suppress our party for the past 10 years, are portraying the issue with the support of a section of the media,’’ Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“The issue is being blown out of proportion by some vested interests who are making it look like the cases are of grave charges like murder. It seems there was a coordinated effort, like in a sport or in a war, behind the projection of the issue,’’ he observed. The YSRC leader said 30 cases have been registered against the previous government and of them 11 were registered against the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was involved in the cash-for-vote scam. Cases were registered against Jagan for participating in Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Anantapur and five cases were registered for allegedly making provocative statements at three places during his yatra, he pointed out and said the cases were closed only after taking the consent of the complainants through video conference in view of the Covid.

Similarly, the TDP, soon after coming to power, had withdrawn 130 cases registered against its leaders in the first three years. Cases against K Atchannaidu, former speaker Late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, former ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Nakka Anand Babu and others were withdrawn, he pointed out. With respect to the comments made by courts, Ramakrishna Reddy said the government runs as per a system. “There are some set business rules. There might be some mistake committed by a lower-level official and that does not mean harsh comments should be made against the government. We have pointed out the same earlier also,’’ he said.