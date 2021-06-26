Andhra Pradesh records 4,458 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate declines to 4.8%

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State’s positivity rate further declined to 4.8 per cent on Friday. The State recorded 4,458 new infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. With addition of the new cases, the State’s tally increased to 18,71,475. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday, a total of 91,849 samples were tested in the past 24 hour span. The total number of samples tested so far reached to 2,15,41,485.

None of the 13 districts reported more than 1,000 cases. East Godavari district reported highest of 909 cases followed by Chittoor with 708. The least number of cases were reported in Vizianagaram district (64). After several weeks, the district has reported less than 100 cases.

Recoveries in the State continued to be on a higher side compared to the new cases. Another 6,313 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,11,157.

The State recorded 38 fatalities, taking the toll to 12,528. Chittoor district reported nine deaths, followed by eight in Krishna, five in Guntur, four in East Godavari, two each in Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, one each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore and West Godavari.

Prakasam district reported zero deaths. The number of active cases have come down to 47,790 with no district having more than 10,000 cases. East Godavari district has highest of 9,147 active cases, while Anantapur has the lowest of 742.

6,313 more recover

Recoveries in the State continued to be on a higher side compared to the new cases. Another 6,313 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,11,15

ALSO WATCH: