Aqua hubs to be set up in Guntur, Tenali Assembly segments 

GUNTUR: To enhance consumption of marine products and to support aqua farmers, the State government has planned to set up aqua hubs, one in each Assembly segment of the State.

As a part of it, 17 aqua hubs will be set up in the district. In the first phase, two hubs will be set up in Guntur and Tenali Assembly segments at cost of Rs 5.48 crore each.

In the district, 1,34,503 tonne of fish and 89,457 tonne of prawns are produced every year. Out of total production in the district, only 37 per cent is consumed by the people i.e., eight to 10 kg per year. Even the northern States which have less productivity of aqua products have per capita consumption above 15 kilos. In order to increase the annual consumption to 15 to 25 kg through aqua hubs, fresh and nutritious marine products will be purchased directly from the aqua farmers, which will be provided to the people through Janata Bazars.

Two hubs will have 254 various units. Each hub will one aqua hub, one retail outlet with a draining unit, five live fish vending units, eight fish kiosks, two value-added units, ten three-wheeler fish wending electric vehicles, and 100 mini fish vending units at Janata Bazars to provide processed marine products to the customers.

Aqua farmer committees will be formed and the officials will buy the products directly from the farmers and pay MSP after deducting the transportation and processing costs. According to the district fisheries department officials, a website will be opened for sale of marine products. Marine products through door delivery system not only enhances the usage of fish and other marine species locally but also provides job opportunities.