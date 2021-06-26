COVID-19: Delta variant surfaced in Andhra Pradesh in April

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 was detected at Tirupati in the State on April 4 and treated, said Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani).

Speaking to media persons after CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s review meet on the Covid-19 on Friday, Alla Nani said at present there are no active Delta Plus variant cases in the State.

According to sources in the Health Department, the analysis of samples of a Covid patient of Tirupati at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which came on Thursday, confirmed that it was Delta Plus variant. As the Covid infection of the patient was severe, his samples were sent to the NIV as part of routine process. Samples of around two dozen patients with high content of infection from across the State are sent to premier institutes like NIV for genome sequencing every day. As on date, the patient and the primary contacts have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health has alerted the State about the new variant citing INSACOG inputs. In a letter to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delta Plus variant, which is currently a Variant of Concern has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Positivity rate under 5% in 6 districts, recovery rate higher than national average

Pointing out that a case of Delta Plus variant has been reported in Tirupati, the Health Secretary advised the Chief Secretary that the public health response has to become more focused and stringent. He advised the Chief Secretary to take immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters, including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

Further, the Chief Secretary was asked to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated labs of INSACOG for whole genome sequencing in the context of Covid-19 pandemic, promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

At the review meeting, the officials informed Chief Minister about the decline in active Covid cases in the State, which fell below 50,000. The positivity rate in the State is 5.23 per cent and it is even less than 5 per cent in six districts, while the recovery rate is 96.67 per cent, which is higher than the national average, they said.

They further explained that 76.51 per cent of beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients under the Aarogyasri scheme now. The number of calls to the 104 centre dropped significantly and it received 1,021 calls on Friday. As regards to black fungus, they said 3,148 cases were reported. Surgeries were performed on 1,095 patients and 1,398 were discharged. The black fungus toll in the State stood at 237.

As far as oxygen plants are concerned, the officials said the government is setting up 134 PSA plants. Emphasis has been laid on setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals with more than 50 beds. By September, 97 plants will be set up and the remaining 37 plants are expected to be completed by March next year, they added.

The Chief Minister directed the health officials to strengthen infrastructure in government hospitals in rural areas and ensure that medicines being provided to patients are of WHO and GMP standards. Special attention should be paid to sanitation in hospitals and food provided to patients and Standard Operating Procedures should be prepared for the purpose. A special officer should be appointed to ensure that all hospitals get access to infrastructure. The attendance of doctors, nurses and other medical staff should be closely monitored, he said.

No active cases now