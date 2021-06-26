Lokesh blames Andhra Pradesh government's policies for Reliance exit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh has blamed the YSRC government’s ‘retrogressive’ policies for Reliance and Triton withdrawing their multi-crore investment plan in Andhra Pradesh. “With the exit of Reliance and Triton, AP lost investments to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore in just two days,” he observed.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying existing job opportunities on one hand and not creating new jobs on the other, he said the job calendar released by the CM was only meant to coat his ‘fake regime with colourful lies and betrayals’.

In a statement issued on Friday, Lokesh demanded that the CM explain why his regime drove away Lulu, Franklin Templeton, Reliance and Triton, which came to the state in the previous TDP regime. “While Reliance has withdrawn its plan to set up a unit in AP, Triton has decided to shift its unit from AP to Telangana.”

“Ambani was convinced to make investments to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore in 150 acres near Tirupati airport. Over 25,000 jobs would have been created at this plant...” Stating that the US-based Triton signed an MoU to invest several thousands of crores of rupees in AP, he said the policies of the YSRC regime drove away all these huge investments.