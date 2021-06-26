STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VSEZ nod for Covid drug production

Hetero Biopharma in Jadcherla SEZ to manufacture life-saving drugs related to Covid

Published: 26th June 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) on Friday accorded approvals to Hetero Biopharma in JadcherlaSEZ in Telangana to manufacture various life-saving drugs related to Covid, such as Tocilizumab, Tenecteplase, Denosumab for testing purposes.

Similarly, Divis Lab in Yadadri-Bhongir will make 100 MT of Molnufiravir API per annum, which is also a Covid drug. Hetero Biopharma unit 2 at Jadcherla SEZ will also produce 120 million doses of Sputnik V Covid vaccine per annum.

The pharma company will export Rs 1,150 crore worth of vaccines as well when permitted. In the meantime, these vaccines will be used within the country. 

According to VSEZ development commissioner A Rama Mohana Reddy, Shilpa Medicare will manufacture 26,664 vials of Amphotericin-B Liposome Injection (50 mg/vial), as it is in huge demand for treating black fungus patients.  

Stating that VSEZ has become a pharma hub in the country, he said, pharma SEZs of high standards located at Atchutapuram, Parawada, Pydibheemavaram, Bheemili, Nakkapalli, Jadcherla have renowned and successfully operating pharma companies like Dr Reddy’s, Divis, Laurus Labs, Biocon, Pfizer, Lee Pharma, Cornelius, Gland Pharma, Shilpa Medicare, Sanofi, Mylan, Aurobindo, and Hetero etc.

He also added that last year, pharma units at VSEZ  exported products worth Rs 20,500 crore and that they recorded a growth of 40 per cent.

“This year too, in just 2 months pharmaceutical products worth Rs 4,240 crore have been exported,” he said. Besides Units and Developers, JDC, DDC and Customs officials of Telangana under VSEZ, the meeting was attended by all senior officials of DGFT, Revenue, Excise, Customs, Drug Controller, and TS IT.

Speaking to media persons Reddy said, during the current year despite lockdown, VSEZ has achieved an export of Rs 20,173 crore up to June 14, which is 21 per cent higher than last year during the same period. Reddy also appreciated all the units and developers, especially the pharma sector for their contribution, because of which merchandise recorded a growth of 31 per cent and services of 17 per cent this year.

