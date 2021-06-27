Kadapa youth passes on life skills

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Inspired by epics Mahabharata and Ramayana, Vardhi Udaya Kumar, a 28-year-old from Kadapa and an expert in martial arts and archery, now teaches both the disciplines to youngsters in the town. Himself a record-holder in Asian Book of Records, he has taught archery to over 1,000 people, many of whom went on to win at national and international events.

Udaya Kumar, who turned an archery and martial arts instructor at a young age of 20, said he was inspired by heroes of folk tales and the epics, which enjoyed a renewed popularity at homes across the country after TV series were made on them. “I found out that training in martial arts and archery not only improves concentration, but also one’s demeanour: their practitioners are better determined to achieve their goals for a good future and career,” he said.

Taking to martial arts such as Karate and Kung Fu in school itself, he is now now a second degree black belt holder in Kung Fu. In 2010, he took training in archery in Bengaluru, and is now a level-2 international coach. With the objective to pass on the skills he learned over the years to the new generations, Uday Kumar, in 2013, started Vijaya’s Archery Academy, where kids as young as three years old and people, even in their 60s, can undergo training—which is divided into levels 1, 2 and advance.

At present, 45 people are receiving training at the academy. “The present generation is increasingly getting addicted to mobile phones. Sitting at one place for longer hours is not good for health, both mental and physical. Hence, children and youths should develop interest in sports.” “In archery, a goal is set—the target board. The student has only one goal—to hit the bull’s eye. The practice of it improves one’s focus, patience, eye-hand coordination and overall personality.”

Udaya Kumar, who is presently serving as joint secretary at Andhra Pradesh Field Archery Association has trained several students in the last eight years at Pushpagiri School, Khajipet Chaitanya School, Kadapa Municipal High School and Pooja International School in Proddatur.

He also trains students in Bengaluru in weekends

In the last eight years, 150 people taught by Udaya have won medals at national-level tournaments in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra. One Keerthi from Bengalur won gold in the world indoor stadium championship in Wellington, New Zealand.