STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa youth passes on life skills

Inspired by heroes of Ramayana and Mahabharata, Udaya Kumar teaches archery, martial arts to schoolkids to help them improve their concentration, personality 

Published: 27th June 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA:  Inspired by epics Mahabharata and Ramayana, Vardhi Udaya Kumar, a 28-year-old from Kadapa and an expert in martial arts and archery, now teaches both the disciplines to youngsters in the town. Himself a record-holder in Asian Book of Records, he has taught archery to over 1,000 people, many of whom went on to win at national and international events. 

Udaya Kumar, who turned an archery and martial arts instructor at a young age of 20, said he was inspired by heroes of folk tales and the epics, which enjoyed a renewed popularity at homes across the country after TV series were made on them. “I found out that training in martial arts and archery not only improves concentration, but also one’s demeanour: their practitioners are better determined to achieve their goals for a good future and career,” he said.

Taking to martial arts such as Karate and Kung Fu in school itself, he is now now a second degree black belt holder in Kung Fu. In 2010, he took training in archery in Bengaluru, and is now a level-2 international coach. With the objective to pass on the skills he learned over the years to the new generations, Uday Kumar, in 2013, started Vijaya’s Archery Academy, where kids as young as three years old and people, even in their 60s, can undergo training—which is divided into levels 1, 2 and advance.

At present, 45 people are receiving training at the academy. “The present generation is increasingly getting addicted to mobile phones. Sitting at one place for longer hours is not good for health, both mental and physical. Hence, children and youths should develop interest in sports.” “In archery, a goal is set—the target board. The student has only one goal—to hit the bull’s eye. The practice of it improves one’s focus, patience, eye-hand coordination and overall personality.” 

Udaya Kumar, who is presently serving as joint secretary at Andhra Pradesh Field Archery Association has trained several students in the last eight years at Pushpagiri School, Khajipet Chaitanya School, Kadapa Municipal High School and Pooja International School in Proddatur.  

He also trains students in  Bengaluru in weekends  
In the last eight years, 150 people taught by Udaya have won medals at national-level tournaments in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra. One Keerthi from Bengalur won gold in the world indoor stadium championship in Wellington, New Zealand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vardhi Udaya Kumar archery martial arts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp