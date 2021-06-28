Andhra CM Jagan steps in to promote Disha app for women's safety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend a promotional event to create awareness among the women and girls on Disha App in Vijayawada. According to officials, the Chief Minister will participate in a programme at the Gollapudi High School on Tuesday where he will address women and girls on the need to download the app on their mobile phones.

Following the gangrape of a nurse at the Sitanagaram pushkar ghat in Tadepalli of Guntur district, the Chief Minister had instructed the officials concerned to take up a massive awareness programme on Disha app. Jagan is participating in the event to give a boost to the campaign. Vijayawada City Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu on Sunday inspected the arrangements being made at the high school ground for the Chief Minister’s programme.

The State government developed the Disha App, which sends an alert to the police control room when a woman or a girl in distress shakes the smartphone with the app three times. The App also has a single touch SOS button that would alert the police control room in case of distress and ensure speedy response.

The app also has the option of sending an alert to family members along with police in case a woman or a girl is in distress. Five numbers of family and friends can be added to send alerts and an alert will be sent to the five numbers once the SOS button is pressed. Another option called ‘Track My Travel’ was installed in the app for safety and guidance during travel.

Dial 100 and Dial 112 numbers are also available in the mobile phone app. Special options were provided in the app to find out police officials’ contact and nearest police station details. Information on hospitals, maternity centres, trauma care centres, blood banks and pharmacies will be made available in the app. There is a push button option at Command control centre in Police Headquarters and an alert can be sent to police and users of the app at the same time.

Massive campaign

The State government wants every woman and girl across the state to download the Disha app and is conducting a special drive through the staff of Village and Ward Secretariat. 16 lakh women downloaded Disha app so far in the state. Disha app can be downloaded from Google Play Store in Android phones and Apple App Store in Apple phones. Registration should be done through mobile number.