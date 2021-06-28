No delta plus trace in Tirupati locality where one tested positive for new variant

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the Delta Plus variant surfacing in Tirupati, the Chittoor district administration has directed medical and health staff to take up a fever survey in the locality where the first case was detected. Three localities in the temple town have been declared Red Zones as a precautionary measure. The person who contracted the virus on April 4, was discharged from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), a State Covid Hospital, on April 13 after recovery. The sample of the affectee was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing. The NIV sent a report to the district administration a few days ago, confirming it as the Delta Plus variant.

Following the instructions of the district administration, medical and health teams have started the fever survey in the locality. Though none of the family members of the affectee had developed symptoms of Covid-19, the health teams collected samples from 15 persons, who are said to be the contactees of the affected person. In the fever survey, it has been found that no person in the entire locality of the affectee had any symptoms of Covid-19, much to the relief of the Chittoor district administration.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr U Srihari visited the ward secretariat, where the new variant was reported and enquired about the measures being taken by the staff to trace out the contacts of the affected person and the progress of fever survey.“There are no signs of the new variant among the people in the locality. However, the people of Tirupati, should strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the virus at bay,’’ the DMHO said. Following the detection of the new variant, Tirupati urban tahsildar Venkataramana has declared Tirumala Nagar, TUDA Quarters and Bommala Quarters Red Zones. Police have been deployed to restrict the movement of people in the Red Zones.

Tirupati Urban and Chittoor district police have started strict enforcement of curfew. Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has been monitoring the enforcement of curfew in the temple town.In a related development, the SVIMS authorities have taken steps to set up a genome sequencing machine at the institute for early detection of new variants, Dr Srihari said. The genome sequencing machine procured with the funds provided by the TTD, will be set up in the SVIMS lab. A team of experts from the ICMR will provide special training to SVIMS lab technicians in genome sequencing.

“The Delta Plus variant was first detected in Europe in March. There is no danger with it if proper precautions are taken. Cough, fatigue, chest, joint and leg pains are some of the symptoms of the new variant,’’ said SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, advising people with heart problems to avoid doing exercises for sometime.