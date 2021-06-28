STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President calls for people’s movement to preserve languages

He also underscored the need for having primary education in one’s mother tongue, as envisaged by the National Educational Policy, 2020.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ndhraVISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed the need for a people’s movement to preserve languages and deliver the benefits of our language traditions for the future generations.Highlighting the power of language to unite people across generations and geographies, Venkaiah Naidu called for a concerted effort to preserve, enrich and propagate  languages, cultures and traditions. He was speaking at a virtual meeting of the sixth annual ‘Rashtretara Telugu Samakhya’ conference. 

He said Telugu people should come together as one for the cause of Telugu language and the revitalisation of the local traditions. Noting that neglecting a language will lead to its decline, the Vice-President advised that it is the duty of each individual to preserve and promote one’s mother tongue, without belittling other languages and cultures.

He also underscored the need for having primary education in one’s mother tongue, as envisaged by the National Educational Policy, 2020. He noted that the persons presently occupying the highest constitutional office of the country, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India, all had primary education in their mother tongue.

“People should not have the false impression that one cannot succeed and grow in life if they learn in their mother tongue. We have many past and present examples to prove it wrong,” he said. Venkaiah called for more initiatives in translating Telugu literature into other Indian languages, thereby spreading the richness of its tradition.

Appreciating the fact that many such cultural organisations continued their work online in the wake of the pandemic, he suggested that efforts should be intensified to integrate language and technology in the same spirit.

Noting that there are more than thousand organisations outside the Telugu states for the preservation and propagation of the Telugu language, the Vice-President commended the initiative of the organisers in coming together on a common platform called ‘Rashtretara Telugu Samakhya’.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, president of All India Telugu Federation CMK Reddy and Rashtrethara Telugu Samakhya president Sundara Rao were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President Rashtretara Telugu Samakhya
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp