Visually-impaired IAS officer 'confident of doing justice to tribals' in Andhra

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: “I do not want to sit in my office chamber and speak something. I want to mingle with people to know their problems. I know my limitations, but I am confident of overcoming all the challenges,” said Katta Simhachalam, Sub-Collector of Rampachodavaram Revenue Division.

The 31-year-old visually challenged IAS officer took charge as the Sub-Collector of Rampachodavaram on Saturday. The very next day of assuming office, he visited Indukurupeta, a Polavaram submergence village in Devipatnam mandal, and interacted with local people to know their problems.

“As an IAS officer, I am confident of doing justice to tribal people. I am a public servant. I assure that the Polavaram Project Affected Families will get their rehabilitation and resettlement package within 40 days,” he said.

Simhachalam strongly believes that it is a God-given opportunity to him to serve the people, more particularly tribals, as he was posted in an Agency area. He hails from Gudapalli village in East Godavari district.

He is the son of a gunny bag trader. He lost his eyesight in childhood, but his disability has never been a hurdle to achieve his goal. He started his career as a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad.

In his first attempt, he got 1,212th rank in the civil services examinations. But he was unfazed as he faced poverty during his childhood. In his fourth attempt in 2019, he secured 472nd rank and was selected for IAS. He has been allotted AP Cadre.

During his probation, he was given posting as the Assistant Collector in Vizianagaram. “God is kind to me and gave me an opportunity to serve my homeland. Everyone should be optimistic, set certain goals and strive to achieve them by overcoming all the challenges.’’ he told TNIE.

“These (tribal) people are very good at heart. We have to deliver welfare schemes to them for their overall development,’’ the new Sub-Collector asserted, after his first field visit.