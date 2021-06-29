STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC lauds state's welfare spending, but finds fault with its Financial Management System

The High Court was hearing the cases of government contractors who had approached it against the delay in release of payment for the works they had completed years ago.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Representational Illustration (File| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The High Court on Monday said it is appreciable that the State government had spent Rs 60,000 crore on welfare schemes in the last financial year and observed that going by the massive scale of welfare schemes being implemented, the economic condition of the State does not seem to be in a bad shape. Hearing a petition filed by two contractors against the delay in payment of bills, High Court Justice Battu Devanand said the government’s Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) has shortcomings, which is leading to the problems.

A contractor from Chittoor, CK Erram Reddy, approached the court against the delay in release of payment of Rs 24.41 lakh for the works made by him in 2018 and 2019. Another contractor from East Godavari, R Srinivasa Rao, filed a petition seeking release of Rs 26.39 lakh pending bills.

Earlier, the government pleader had said the government does not have funds to make the payments. Justice Devanand asked panchayat raj commissioner Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and principal secretary SS Rawat to appear before it along with the details of the financial situation of the State on Monday. Rawat said that the bills were paid and there was a delay in making the payments due to technical issues.When Justice Devanand asked, the government said it had spent Rs 60,000 crore on welfare schemes in the last fiscal.

Justice Devanand said it is appreciable that the government had spent such a huge amount on welfare and said that there were reports that some employees were not getting salaries on time due to the shortcomings in the CFMS. This kind of shortcomings are giving scope to blame the Chief Minister, Justice Devanand said.Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that he would personally speak with the officials to rectify the shortcomings and sought time for the same. The government is making plans to pay the bills of MGNREGS where there are no disputes. The case was posted for further hearing after two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court welfare schemes Comprehensive Financial Management System Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp