Inflows to Srisailam reservoir double after heavy rains

KURNOOL: Due to heavy rains in some areas, there has been a sudden rise in inflows to Srisailam Reservoir. In a span of 24 hours, the inflows to the project doubled after floodwater from Sunkesula Barrage, Handri River and Tungabhadra River reached the dam.

Till Monday evening, the reservoir received 44,554 cusecs--out of which 28,707 cusecs were from Sunkesula Barrage, 1,125 cusecs from Handri and 14,722 cusecs from Jurala project. Due to good inflows from both Krishna and Tungabhadra, the water level has reached 41.762 TMC against the total capacity of 215.810 TMC and its height reached 821.30 feet.

Meanwhile, Telangana officials continued to draw 800 cusecs from the project through the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurti Lift Irrigation (MGKLI). Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy suggested that all reservoirs and local irrigation tanks should be filled immediately.