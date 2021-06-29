STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KRMB pulls plug on TS antics at Srisailam

However, sources in the Telangana discom told TNIE on Monday that TS Genco would not stop power generation at Srisailam hydel station.

With huge inflows into the Srisailam reservoir, officials had to lift ten crest gates and released water to the Nagarjuna Sagar

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vindicating the stand of Andhra Pradesh, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed the Telangana Genco to stop power generation at the Srisailam Left Bank Hydro-electric Station (SLBHES). The KRMB issued an order to this effect following a complaint by the Andhra government, pointing out that Telangana power generation activity was depleting water levels at Srisailam, and in turn, depriving irrigation projects in Rayalaseema of water. 

However, sources in the Telangana discom told TNIE on Monday that TS Genco would not stop power generation at Srisailam hydel station. “We will abide by the State government’s directions,” a Telangana official said. The engineer-in-chief of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Reddy shot off a letter to the KRMB last Thursday seeking directions to the Telangana government to stop power generation at the SLBHES. The State government has also recalled that in the new water year, Srisailam received just 8.98 tmc water and Telangana utilised 3.09 tmc for power generation. 

Andhra Pradesh has maintained that draw levels would come down if Telangana continues to utilise water for power generation. Andhra can draw 7,000 cusecs through Pothireddypadu only if the water levels in the project are maintained at 854 ft. 

TS Min objects AP’s complaint

If Telangana continues to draw water for hydel power generation, supplying drinking water to Chennai and also providing irrigation water to the Telugu-Ganga project, Srisailam Right Bank Canal, KC Canal and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi projects would be delayed.

AP also pointed out that power can be generated from Srisailam or Nagarajuna Sagar projects only during floods and for utilising the water for hydel power generation during normal times, Telangana need permission from the KRMB.Responding to the letter, the KRMB asked the TS Genco “to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam left power house and follow the water release order issued by the KRMB, except in case of grid emergency”.However, TS Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud objected to AP’s complaint claiming that according to the Bachawat Tribunal award, Srisailam is only a hydel project. 

