STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam steel plant staff on strike today, Congress's trade union wing sits out

President of the recognised steel plant union J Ayodhyaram said that the strike was inevitable due to the adamant attitude of the government over wage revision and privatisation of the unit.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

VSP

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  All steel plant unions, barring INTUC, are gearing up for one-day strike on Tuesday as talks with national joint committee for steel (NJCS) failed to end deadlock over wage revision of steel workers, an issue which has been pending over four years. The INTUC, the trade union wing of the Congress, however, has decided to stay away from the strike stating that it should be deferred till final talks are over.

President of the recognised steel plant union J Ayodhyaram said they were left with no option but to go on strike. While SAIL steel plants were going on strike for wage revision, RINL workers will observe the strike for both wage revision and protection of the steel plant from privatisation. He said on June 22, the Centre held high-level talks with RINL officials and others so as to speed up privatisation. 

“Fifteen of the 16 unions in the steel plant are participating in the strike. INTUC was non-committal on the strike,” he said. Strike was inevitable due to the adamant attitude of the government, he said and added that they created awareness among workers by organising meetings in all departments. 

During the talks, the management came forward to give 13 per cent of minimum guarantee benefit (MGB) against 15 per cent demanded by the unions. However, talks on perks ended in a deadlock While unions demanded 35 per cent perks on revised basic pay like other PSUs, the management offered only 15 percent. “If we accepted the proposal, it would cause harm to junior workers as there will be no further wage revision till 2027,” Ayodhyaram pointed  out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INTUC NJCS steel plant unions Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Vizag Steel Plant RINL Steel plant unions strike
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp