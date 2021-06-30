STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ACB quizzes Secretariat staff on check disbursal

After a month-long investigation, CID officials had taken 10 persons into custody from Mangalore.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Continuing the investigation into the case related to attempts made by unidentified offenders to withdraw more than Rs 1,17.15 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) account by submitting fake cheques in places across the country, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials questioned around 40 employees working in various departments in the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

According to sources in the ACB department, the secretariat employees were reportedly questioned on various issues pertaining to issuance of cheques to the beneficiaries under the scheme such as maximum amount of aid given to a person, rules for issuing cheques, ground level verification mechanism, tracking mechanism of cheque disbursement process and counter filings. The employees were also requested to provide data of the total number of cheques issued from 2015 to check irregularities, if any.

It may be recalled that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and ACB officials registered cases following a complaint lodged by the assistant secretary, P Murali Krishna Rao, to the Thulluru police on September 20, 2020 after a few persons tried to withdraw Rs 1,17.15 crore by deppositing forged cheques with the same numbers at three different banks in Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal on September 18 and 19. After a month-long investigation, CID officials had taken 10 persons into custody from Mangalore.

Data from 2015 sought

It is also learnt that the Secretariat employees were also requested to provide data of the total number of cheques issued from 2015 to check irregularities, if any

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chief ministers relief fund
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp