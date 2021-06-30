STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana government defying order on Srisailam: Andhra Pradesh to KRMB

It is learnt that Telangana issued a government order to generate hydro power at 100 per cent installed capacity, which means drawl of 4 TMC per day, through the left side power house.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam reservoir

Srisailam reservoir (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the Telangana government continuing to disregard the directive of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the AP government has once again written to the board seeking ‘stringent action to restrain Telangana’ from drawing more water from Srisailam dam for power generation at hydroelectric station on the left bank. Engineer-in-chief (ENC) of Irrigation C Narayana Reddy has also informed the KRMB that the Telangana government’s order to generate hydro power at 100% capacity will affect AP’s drawls, which can be done only when the water level in it reaches +854 feet.

In the letter written to the KRMB member secretary on Tuesday, Narayana Reddy noted that despite the KRMB’s order to stop drawl of water for power generation, Telangana continued to use large quantities of water. “In spite of repeated requests, Telangana is resorting to draw water for power generation in larger quantities (16,877 cusecs on June 28). It is learnt that Telangana issued a government order to generate hydro power at 100 per cent installed capacity, which means drawl of 4 TMC per day, through the left side power house. Such action will affect interests of AP,” the ENC explained.

According to information, Telangana has utilised 6.9 TMC or 40 per cent of 17.36 TMC inflows into Srisailam since June 1 even at much below the minimum drawdown level (MDDL) of +834 feet for power generation. The water was utilised for power generation even though sufficient water is available in Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) for initial Kharif operations and no immediate requirement for irrigation under the NSP. For the record, the ENC had already written to the KRMB on June 10 and subsequently on June 23, raising the same issue.

Following this, the KRMB on Monday asked Telangana to halt power generation on the left bank. With the ‘disregard’ of the directive by Telangana, the ENC had written to the board for the third time on Tuesday. Noting that except during floods, water drawls from common reservoirs of Srisailam and NSP are to be done only with the release orders of the KRMB, AP argued that power generation is incidental to meet irrigation requirements under the Krishna Delta System and NSP. “But, Telangana is unilaterally drawing water for power generation without any orders from the KRMB and not even informing it. This attitude of unilateral drawls amounts to disregard to the authority of KRMB and is in violation of the agreed norms being followed in water drawls from common reservoirs duly forming the three-member commi t t ee. Hence, it is once again requested to take strict action to restrain Telangana from resorting to further drawls from Srisailam reservoir for the purpose of power generation since sufficient water is available in Nagarjuna Sagar for Kharif,” the ENC urged.

‘KRMB orders a must’

Except during floods, water drawls from common reservoirs of Srisailam and NSP are to be done only with the release orders of the KRMB

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
srisailam
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp