5 injured in boiler explosion in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Five people reportedly received severe injuries in a boiler explosion at Eepuru village of Guntur district on Saturday. Locals said the workers forgot to open the pressure valve of the turmeric boiler at a factory, which eventually led to the explosion.

The injured were immediately rushed to NRI hospital and later shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for better treatment. On Sunday, Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna visited the victims and consoled their families. He said financial aid to the victims would be given. He asked superintendent of the hospital to make necessary arrangements for their better treatment.