Centre’s move to set up chilli, turmeric clusters in Prakasam cheers farmers

Chilli

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Centre’s announcement to set up chilli and turmeric clusters in Prakasam district brought cheer to farmers. While chilli is cultivated in around 39,000 hectares (both in Kharif and Rabi seasons), turmeric is raised in 1,000 acres in the district.  

The Centre is going to provide financial aid and latest technology to the farmers through PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PM FME) Scheme. Under this scheme, the chilli and turmeric farmers will get assistance from the government in storing and marketing their produce and also in exporting their stocks. 

At present, due to lack of proper marketing facility in the district, chilli farmers are sell their produce at Guntur Mirchi Yard, incurring huge transport costs. The agriculture and horticulture officials are motivating farmers to form more farmer producer groups (FPGs). At present, there are 11,058 FPGs in the district. 

Agriculture Marketing 

Assistant Director KVN Upendra Kumar said with the Centre’s announcement to set up chilli and turmeric clusters in the district, farmers will get financial aid and technological support in cultivation, and processing their produce.

