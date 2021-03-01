STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CO2 cut makes AP save Rs 1,740 crore on energy

The Union Power Minister is set to release a Manual Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on PAT and impact of energy efficiency activities in all the States for 2019-20.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded considerable improvement in reduction of carbon emissions with a decrease of 0.89 million tonnes during Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) Cycle-II (2016-19) as against 0.73 million tonnes during Cycle-I (2012-15), according to the Union Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). 

The State has also indicatively managed to save 0.25 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) energy in the second cycle, up from 0.21 million TOE in the first cycle.According to officials, the energy savings accrue a monetary benefit of Rs 1,740 crore as 2,907 million units of power has been conserved under PAT, a flagship scheme under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE) that primarily aims at improving conservation mechanism in energy intensive industries and other sectors. 

“Energy efficiency measures are being implemented in 22 energy intensive units from various industrial sectors namely cement, fertilisers, pulp and paper, power generation and chemical etc. in Andhra Pradesh, which had demonstrated energy savings of around 2,386 MU (238.6 crore units) of electricity that worth around Rs 1,600 crore under Cycle-I and 2,907 MU worth Rs 1,740 crore in the second cycle. The State, that had achieved significant change in emission reduction of 0.73 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent under PAT Cycle-I, now managed 0.89 million tonnes of CO2 under PAT Cycle-II, which is higher than the first cycle,” senior energy officials explained. 

BEE Director General Abhay Bakre appreciated industries and energy departments of the State for enhanced energy efficiency perfor-mance by the designated consumers. Noting that Andhra Pradesh has a ‘huge untapped potential’ in energy efficiency, the officials added that the State government will extend support to improve industrial energy efficiency and also appealed to industry leaders to lay emphasis on it.

In order to acknowledge the progress of various industries in the country under the PAT Cycle-II, the Union Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency scheduled an interactive webinar on Monday under the chairmanship of Union Power Minister RK Singh. The Union Power Minister is set to release a Manual Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on PAT and impact of energy efficiency activities in all the States for 2019-20.

Carbon emission reduction
0.89 million tonnes 
PAT Cycle-II (2016-19) 
0.73 million tonnes 
PAT Cycle-I (2012-15)

Minister to release SOP on PAT
Union Power Minister RK Singh is set to release a manual (SOP) on PAT and impact of energy efficiency activities in all the States for 2019-20 at a webinar on Monday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
carbon emission andhra pradesh
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp