CO2 cut makes AP save Rs 1,740 crore on energy

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded considerable improvement in reduction of carbon emissions with a decrease of 0.89 million tonnes during Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) Cycle-II (2016-19) as against 0.73 million tonnes during Cycle-I (2012-15), according to the Union Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The State has also indicatively managed to save 0.25 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) energy in the second cycle, up from 0.21 million TOE in the first cycle.According to officials, the energy savings accrue a monetary benefit of Rs 1,740 crore as 2,907 million units of power has been conserved under PAT, a flagship scheme under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE) that primarily aims at improving conservation mechanism in energy intensive industries and other sectors.

“Energy efficiency measures are being implemented in 22 energy intensive units from various industrial sectors namely cement, fertilisers, pulp and paper, power generation and chemical etc. in Andhra Pradesh, which had demonstrated energy savings of around 2,386 MU (238.6 crore units) of electricity that worth around Rs 1,600 crore under Cycle-I and 2,907 MU worth Rs 1,740 crore in the second cycle. The State, that had achieved significant change in emission reduction of 0.73 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent under PAT Cycle-I, now managed 0.89 million tonnes of CO2 under PAT Cycle-II, which is higher than the first cycle,” senior energy officials explained.

BEE Director General Abhay Bakre appreciated industries and energy departments of the State for enhanced energy efficiency perfor-mance by the designated consumers. Noting that Andhra Pradesh has a ‘huge untapped potential’ in energy efficiency, the officials added that the State government will extend support to improve industrial energy efficiency and also appealed to industry leaders to lay emphasis on it.

In order to acknowledge the progress of various industries in the country under the PAT Cycle-II, the Union Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency scheduled an interactive webinar on Monday under the chairmanship of Union Power Minister RK Singh. The Union Power Minister is set to release a Manual Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on PAT and impact of energy efficiency activities in all the States for 2019-20.

