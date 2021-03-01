Tirupati police reunite girl with parents

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police on Sunday reunited a three-year-old child with her parents within an hour after she went missing at the Tirupati railway station. Identified as Roopa, she went missing while her parents, who came back from Tirumala, were searching for their train to travel to Hyderabad.

A passer-by noticed Roopa crying near the auto stand at the railway station and alerted constable Nagaraju. The constable quickly arranged food and milk for her. Later, he made an announcement of a missing girl child on the railway platform.