Guntur police rescue kidnapped boy within 48 hours, arrest six

Published: 01st March 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police solved the kidnap case of a boy within 48 hours and arrested six accused at Vambay Colony in Vijayawada. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said on February 24, a two-year-old boy Jeeva was kidnapped while he was playing in front of his house at Yanadi Colony in Pedakakani.

A couple -- A Suvarna and A Durga Prasad, residents of Vambay Colony in Vijayawada, got out of a car and asked Jeeva’s mother Bala to give some water. As soon as she went inside the house to fetch water, the accused took away the boy. After frantically searching for her son, Bala filed a complaint at Pedakakani police station. 

Elaborating further, the SP said Chandrika from Kadapa, a friend of Suvarna, asked the latter to arrange a boy as the brother of one D Venu from East Godavari district is childless.Suvarna and her husband Durga Prasad plotted to kidnap a boy. Durga Prasad asked his friends Srinivasa Rao, Sagar and Varma to help him execute the kidnap plan. On February 23, Sagar rented a car for two days to visit Eluru and Tirupati. The accused visited Kothapet, Palakaluru, Etukuru and other places in Guntur district. At last, they found Jeeva playing outside his house in Pedakakani and kidnapped him. 

On February 25, they handed over the boy to Venu in East Godavari district, who paid them Rs 1,60,000. The next day, Varma took his share of Rs 25,000 and left. On February 27, Suvarna, Durga Prasad, Srinivasa Rao and Sagar returned to Vijayawada. While they were sharing the remaining Rs 1,35,000 among them, police barged into the house and arrested them. Police also arrested Chandrika and Venu, whereas Varma is still absconding. 

