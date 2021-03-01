Mini film studio to come up in 30-acre land in Kurnool soon

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: To develop backward Rayalaseema region, actors, film directors, producers, script writers representing Tollywood and belonging to Rayalaseema have planned to set up a mini film studio in Kurnool.Script writer Guru Charan inaugurated the Rayalaseema Film Chamber of Commerce (RFC) on Edgah Road near APSRTC bus terminal on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering, film producer and industrialist Mahesh Kanna said that film tourism is gaining traction in the district. Several directors and producers are making a beeline for shooting films in the Rayalaseema region. “So to keep them (Tollywood) coming here, we are planning a mini film studio on Kurnool-Bengaluru NH-44. Already a 30-acre site has been identified. A training centre will also be set up there. Once the studio is set up, we will steadily expand it to 100 acres,” he said.

Construction of the mini film studio will be completed in a year, he added. “We will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and seek his cooperation for the mini film studio in Kurnool,” he said.Box office hit movies such as Takkari Donga, Subash Chandra Bose, Okkadu, Narasimha Naidu, Lakshmi, ‘Aadi and Sarileru Neekevvaru were shot in Kurnool district.

“We are also planning to introduce film talent hunts in Kurnool by inviting artists from various States soon. In this regard, a separate team has been formed. The talent hunt will start in a couple of months,” he added.

Guru Charan said apart from films, several mini-serials, short films and documentaries have also been shot in the district. Several celebrities, including script writer Acharya Athreya and actor Mohan Babu, hail from this region and it is a pity that not much has been done to develop the region, he said. There is no need for film producers and directors to go abroad for film shootings; there are many exotic locales in Kurnool district, Guru Charan said.