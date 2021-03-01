STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mini film studio to come up in 30-acre land in Kurnool soon

There is no need for film producers and directors to go abroad for film shootings; there are many exotic locales in Kurnool district, Guru Charan said. 

Published: 01st March 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: To develop backward Rayalaseema region, actors, film directors, producers, script writers representing Tollywood and belonging to Rayalaseema have planned to set up a mini film studio in Kurnool.Script writer Guru Charan inaugurated the Rayalaseema Film Chamber of Commerce (RFC) on Edgah Road near APSRTC bus terminal on Sunday. 

Addressing a gathering, film producer and industrialist Mahesh Kanna said that film tourism is gaining traction in the district. Several directors and producers are making a beeline for shooting films in the Rayalaseema region. “So to keep them (Tollywood) coming here, we are planning a mini film studio on Kurnool-Bengaluru NH-44. Already a 30-acre site has been identified. A training centre will also be set up there. Once the studio is set up, we will steadily expand it to 100 acres,” he said. 

Construction of the mini film studio will be completed in a year, he added. “We will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and seek his cooperation for the mini film studio in Kurnool,” he said.Box office hit movies such as Takkari Donga, Subash Chandra Bose, Okkadu, Narasimha Naidu, Lakshmi, ‘Aadi and Sarileru Neekevvaru were shot in Kurnool district. 

“We are also planning to introduce film talent hunts in Kurnool by inviting artists from various States soon. In this regard, a separate team has been formed. The talent hunt will start in a couple of months,” he added. 

Guru Charan said apart from films, several mini-serials, short films and documentaries have also been shot in the district. Several celebrities, including script writer Acharya Athreya and actor Mohan Babu, hail from this region and it is a pity that not much has been done to develop the region, he said. There is no need for film producers and directors to go abroad for film shootings; there are many exotic locales in Kurnool district, Guru Charan said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kurnool film studio
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp