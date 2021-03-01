STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some forces trying to destabilise govt by playing temple politics: Vellampalli

Meanwhile, Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Swamy blamed the State government over the attacks on temples in the State.

Published: 01st March 2021

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has alleged that some forces are trying to play politics in the name of temples and destabilise the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.

Inaugurating a one-day conference ‘Sanathana Dharmam — Challenges and Solutions’ organised by the Hindu Acharya Sabha and Save Temples Bharat in Vijayawada on Sunday, he said when the government was striving for betterment of the society, some people were trying to create problems for the government. 

The minister said he is anguished by the fact that Swamiji’s (religious leaders) are blaming the government for the wrong done by someone else and expressed dismay over the lack of response from them when the government caught the culprits of the temple attacks and reconstructed rathams and temples. “There are 55,000 temples in the State and the responsibility of protecting them lies not only on the government but also the people,” he emphasised. 

Gajal Srinivas of Save Temples Bharat said all temple staff should be given three months training for temple honours and administrative aspects. All temples should have sadhu bhavans and non-bailable cases should be registered against those encroaching on temple lands, he demanded.  

Hindu Acharya Sabha national president Shankarachayara Sowparnika Vijendra Puri said if Hindu Dharma is not protected, the country will face a tough time. Sri Siva Kshetra pontiff Siva Swamy said many hills and hillocks in the country were encroached upon by other religions. Meanwhile, Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Swamy blamed the State government over the attacks on temples in the State.

TAGS
Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
