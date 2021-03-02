STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra coronavirus: Back to square one for tourism as cases rise

Operators say new restrictions announced by seven states deterring a majority of people from making holiday plans

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists take a joy ride in an in APTDC boat on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday | Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Fears of a second wave of coronavirus have put the brakes on the recovery of travel and tourism, a sector that was already reeling under severe financial crisis from lockdown that lasted eight to nine months. The industry suffered a loss of Rs 2,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh alone; one-third of travel agents had to shut shop. Many stakeholders were only able to revive 40 per cent of their lost businesses when the rising number of infections, and subsequent travel restrictions announced by seven states—including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha—dashed their hopes.  

The business plummeted back to 15 per cent in February, Vijaya Mohan, president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA), said. “February is the peak time for us in any calendar year as both domestic and international travellers make their summer holiday plans in the month. Since international tourism may take some more time to resume, we are only banking on the domestic travellers.” 

“As the threat of new coronavirus strains looms, the travellers are cancelling their trips. Those on budget are not planning any tours. Only the rich are travelling. Since all the industry players are fighting over a few clients, the profit margin has come down drastically,” he told TNIE. 

Dheeraj, an association member, said Odisha has announced that the travellers from AP and some other states will be quarantined. “Whatever business was expected in May and June is now in disarray. Now people are adopting a wait and watch policy. Though there may be some revival in the near future, but the sector will see a further 15-20 per cent drop in revenue.” 

Vijay Mohan was of the opinion that the issue is more to do with lack of consistency in the Covid-19 guidelines, and that the Centre should take the decision instead of allowing the states decide their own policies. “The travellers are confused because every state has a different policy. Spiritual tourism such as Chardham Yatra, and to Vaishnodevi temple and Nepal should have started. But we are not even getting enquiries for bookings. Closure of schools in Pune has triggered people to change their plans.” Srinivas Kuar, a tour operator, said all the bookings his firm received for Kerala were either cancelled or deferred indefinitely. 

“Thirty per cent of the operators have closed their offices, 40 per cent are working remotely. The slowdown in tourism has had a cascading impact on hotels and other allied sectors. The state government should promote tourism in a big way. Very few outside the state are aware that three of the 18 Shakti Peethas are in AP. Delegates at a recently-held conference were surprised when I told them that two of the shakti peethas are at Draksharamam and Pithapuram. The APTDC should act as a facilitator rather than our competitor,” the APTAA president added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid impact Andhra Pradesh tourism Tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp