Andhra coronavirus: Back to square one for tourism as cases rise

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fears of a second wave of coronavirus have put the brakes on the recovery of travel and tourism, a sector that was already reeling under severe financial crisis from lockdown that lasted eight to nine months. The industry suffered a loss of Rs 2,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh alone; one-third of travel agents had to shut shop. Many stakeholders were only able to revive 40 per cent of their lost businesses when the rising number of infections, and subsequent travel restrictions announced by seven states—including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha—dashed their hopes.

The business plummeted back to 15 per cent in February, Vijaya Mohan, president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA), said. “February is the peak time for us in any calendar year as both domestic and international travellers make their summer holiday plans in the month. Since international tourism may take some more time to resume, we are only banking on the domestic travellers.”

“As the threat of new coronavirus strains looms, the travellers are cancelling their trips. Those on budget are not planning any tours. Only the rich are travelling. Since all the industry players are fighting over a few clients, the profit margin has come down drastically,” he told TNIE.

Dheeraj, an association member, said Odisha has announced that the travellers from AP and some other states will be quarantined. “Whatever business was expected in May and June is now in disarray. Now people are adopting a wait and watch policy. Though there may be some revival in the near future, but the sector will see a further 15-20 per cent drop in revenue.”

Vijay Mohan was of the opinion that the issue is more to do with lack of consistency in the Covid-19 guidelines, and that the Centre should take the decision instead of allowing the states decide their own policies. “The travellers are confused because every state has a different policy. Spiritual tourism such as Chardham Yatra, and to Vaishnodevi temple and Nepal should have started. But we are not even getting enquiries for bookings. Closure of schools in Pune has triggered people to change their plans.” Srinivas Kuar, a tour operator, said all the bookings his firm received for Kerala were either cancelled or deferred indefinitely.

“Thirty per cent of the operators have closed their offices, 40 per cent are working remotely. The slowdown in tourism has had a cascading impact on hotels and other allied sectors. The state government should promote tourism in a big way. Very few outside the state are aware that three of the 18 Shakti Peethas are in AP. Delegates at a recently-held conference were surprised when I told them that two of the shakti peethas are at Draksharamam and Pithapuram. The APTDC should act as a facilitator rather than our competitor,” the APTAA president added.