Over 3,000 take coronavirus vaccine in Andhra on Day 1 of third phase, here's how to register
VIJAYAWADA: The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme aimed at covering people aged above 60 years and those in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities, began in the State on Monday. A total of 1,897 people aged above 60 and 1,268 in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities, were administered vaccine on the first day of the third phase.
Confusion prevailed at some centres due to reported technical glitches in CoWIN. More number of beneficiaries are expected to take Covid vaccine on Tuesday.The vaccination programme was held at 40 centres in Nellore. A total of 209 people with comorbidities and 616 aged above 60 were administered vaccine. SVIMS Director B Vengamma and G Chandra Sekhar (82) were among those who took Covid vaccine in Tirupati.
In all, 408 people with comorbidities and 25 aged above 60 were administered vaccine in Chittoor district.
In Visakhapatnam, 372 people with comorbidites and 19 aged above 60 took Covid jab. About 20 people with comorbidities and 226 aged above 60 got vaccine in Prakasam.
Governor couple to take vaccine today
“According to the data of YSR Bharosa pension scheme, there are 4,26,426 people aged above 60 in the district and 1,49,079 in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities. The district administration has set up 152 vaccination centres at government hospitals and Aarogyasri network hospitals,” Collector P Bhaskar said.
Initially, due to some technical problems, registration of people for vaccination got delayed at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. However, the glitches were rectified and a total of 65 people with comorbidities and 223 aged above 60 were administered Covid vaccine, medical and health officials said.Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan will take Covid vaccine at the New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
HOW TO REGISTER
- Only online registration can be done by entering beneficiary’s details in website www.cowin.gov.in
- Beneficiaries with comorbidities in the age group of 45 to 59 must submit a doctor certificate mentioning their ailments
- Any beneficiary above 60 years of age can register his/her name
- Beneficiaries need to upload photo identity card to the website
- Photo ID cards that can be uploaded include Aadhaar Card /Aadhaar Letter / Voter Identity Card / Passport / Driving Licence / PAN Card / National Population Register Smart Card / Pension Document
- A list of 432 government and 92 private hospitals (Aarogyasri network hospitals) is available on cowin.gov.in
- Spot registration by visiting the centre is not allowed
- Once registered, the beneficiary will get time slot and he/she has to go to the centre on allotted date