Krishna school makes students walk on knees for reaching late

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The headmaster and physical education teacher (PET) of a government school in Gudivada town of Krishna district allegedly made girl students walk on their knees even as the latter carried their school bags, as punishment for being late to school on Monday.

A video shot by a classmate showing the students of SPS Municipal High School made to kneel as they were late to school by a few minutes, went viral on social media. Upon learning about the incident, parents rushed to the school and demanded that the staff give an explanation However, the school headmaster and PET claimed innocence, and explained to the parents that it was a part of daily exercise, and not punishment.