Andhra woman dies a month after taking Covid jab

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The family of an Anganwadi worker, who died on Monday, alleged that the woman developed health complications following immunisation against Covid-19. Nalluri Sunitha (40) had taken her first vaccine shot on January 21 at a PHC in Kalikivayi village.

After the vaccination, she was taken to a local private hospital. Later, she underwent treatment at hospitals in Ongole, Guntur and Nellore. A few days ago, she was brought to SVIMS, Tirupati where she breathed her last on Monday.

“Sunitha had no health issues prior to the vaccination. After January 21, she suffered from loose motions and vomiting. A private hospital told us that her kidneys were badly damaged. Finally, we brought her to SVIMS where she was on ventilator support,” Srinivasa Rao, Sunitha’s husband, said.

DMHO Dr P Ratnavali said Sunitha was ill and had a few other health issues. “At the time of vaccination, she didn’t tell us about her illness. She came forward voluntarily to take the vaccine. We came to know that she was a cancer patient and had a few other health issues. To our knowledge, she didn’t die due to Covid-19 vaccination,” the DMHO added.