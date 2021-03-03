Parties indulging in vote-bank politics on VSP issue, says GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has accused the YSRC, TDP and Left parties of indulging in vote bank politics in the Vizag steel plant issue. Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said privatisation was a long process and would not happen immediately. “The Union government will take a final decision only after considering the interests of the institution and employees. The political parties are trying to incite people’s emotions,” the BJP leader said.

He clarified that the government will never do business, but it will focus on the welfare of employees and workers. The MP said he had raised a query in the Rajya Sabha on the impact of employees’ future. “The RINL was 35th PSU in the proposed divestment list. The decision will be taken on RINL after taking a call on 34 organisations,” GVL said and added that the steel plant employees need not worry about their future as the BJP will ensure welfare of the workers.

He claimed that it was the BJP which played a vital role in development of Visakhapatnam. “Most of the development works being taken up in the city are funded by the Centre,” he said. He released a book on BJP’s contribution for the development of Visakhapatnam.