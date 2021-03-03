Six-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh abducted in Tirupati; CCTV records crime

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A six-year-old boy from Chhatisgarh, who came with his family for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, was abducted from the Alipiri link bus stand in Tirupati.

According to Alipiri Circle Inspector Devendra Kumar, Sivam Kumar Sahoo and his parents arrived at Tirupati on February 27. The family members were resting at the link bus stand in Tirupati while waiting for a bus to Tirumala when a person abducted the boy.

In the CCTV footage, the abductor can be seen closely observing the family at the bus stand and waited for an opportunity to abduct the boy when the family takes off their eyes from their child.

As Sivam Kumar went a little far from the family members, the abductor walked away with the boy, police said.

Alarmed at the boy missing, his family searched for him in the nearby areas and were forced to lodge a police complaint.

Tirupati Urban police formed special teams and launched a search to nab the abductor.

Releasing the photos of the abductor, Alipiri Circle Inspector Devendra Kumar appealed to the public to inform the police on 9440796752 or WhatsApp number 8099999977 or Police control room number 63099 13960, if they found the boy in their surroundings.

The cops have also announced a reward to those who provide information about the abductor or the missing boy.