Doctor held for sexually harassing woman patient in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Wednesday arrested a doctor for allegedly making sexual advances towards a woman patient in his clinic. Dr Sonti Siva Ramakrishna works at Movva primary health centre as a civil surgeon and runs a private clinic at Edupugallu village under Kankipadu police station limits.

In her complaint, the woman told police that she got married three years ago but the couple has no children. She said when she along with her husband visited Ramakrishna’s clinic a few months ago for infertility treatment. It was then Siva Ramakrishna tried to make sexual advances towards her.

She further alleged that the doctor used to send lewd messages insulting her husband and demanded sexual favours from her. Unable to bear his harassment, she approached the Kankipadu police who registered a case and took the accused into custody.